Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $582.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.65. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

