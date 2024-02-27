Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.
Chubb Price Performance
Chubb stock opened at $254.90 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.63. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
