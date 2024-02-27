Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

CPKF stock remained flat at $18.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

