Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.60. 1,042,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

