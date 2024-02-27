Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 4.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $508,684,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR traded down $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $289.61. 663,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

