ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.