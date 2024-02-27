Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Centerra Gold to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,322. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 25.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,853,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 781,576 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.