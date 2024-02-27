Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.50

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 108797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.