Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.02. 869,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $51.56.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
