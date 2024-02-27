CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Trimmed by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 10.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CDW by 52.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 51.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $246.23 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.