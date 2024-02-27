CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$78.40.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.98. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$71.58.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

