CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.40.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$68.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.58.

In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total transaction of C$82,404.40. In other news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.80, for a total value of C$82,404.40. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

