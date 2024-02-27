CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CCCS opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.
In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
