CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CCCS opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

