Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

