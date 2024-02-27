CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

