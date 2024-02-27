CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI opened at $5.44 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.