Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cascades traded as low as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.40, with a volume of 76914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.70.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

