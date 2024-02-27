Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Carvana has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,809 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.