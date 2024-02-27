Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.5 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CRI stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

