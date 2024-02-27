Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.48. 898,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,931,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

