Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.