CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.7 million.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

