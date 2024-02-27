CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. CarGurus updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

