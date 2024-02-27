Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lifted by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $32,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,576,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 535,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

