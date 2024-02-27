Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,026,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 184,823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

