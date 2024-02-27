Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
