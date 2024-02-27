Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 30,257 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $293.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,941. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

