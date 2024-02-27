Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,089 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,073,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,821,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.