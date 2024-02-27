Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 77,711 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. 2,582,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $100.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

