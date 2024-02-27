Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 35,805 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 25,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,173,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,226. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $375.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.15 and its 200 day moving average is $326.65. The company has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

