Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 548,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,645. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.