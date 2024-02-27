Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 103,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 146,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,286. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

