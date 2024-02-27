CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $397,633.46

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $397,633.46 and $22.87 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

