Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. 309,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,878. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.