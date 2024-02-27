Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.27.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

