Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

