Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $45.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of GH opened at $20.14 on Friday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

