Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of CWH opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

