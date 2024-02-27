Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 22,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 111,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

