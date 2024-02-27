California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,535,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445,533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of AT&T worth $173,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 12,364,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,010,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.