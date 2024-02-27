California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,500,000 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,859,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 32.81% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $511,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,410,980,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

LCTU traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $56.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

