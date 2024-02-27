California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,213 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $194,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $239.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

