California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $161,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 534,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 140,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,104. The company has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

