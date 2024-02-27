California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Salesforce worth $312,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $296.81. 3,513,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,807. The stock has a market cap of $287.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.18 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.