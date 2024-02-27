California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $599.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day moving average of $459.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $602.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.