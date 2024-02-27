California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 256,446 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Intel worth $239,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,420,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,381,719. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

