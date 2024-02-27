California State Teachers Retirement System Has $548.39 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,021 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $548,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.49. 1,584,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,862 shares of company stock worth $44,074,117. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
