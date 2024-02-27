California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.09 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,303,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513,945 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,094,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,113. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.96. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.