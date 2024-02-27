California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $165,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.86. 746,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,430. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

