California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,202 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $369,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.63. 1,635,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,738. The firm has a market cap of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.51 and a 200 day moving average of $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

